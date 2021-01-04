Costa Nkomo

Costa Nkomo is a Zimbabwean journalist who works for NewZimbabwe.com as a writer and anchor on NewZim TV’s programme ‘Agenda’.

Missing Incident

For three days, Nkomo went missing. He had been last seen on the morning of 31 December 2020 leaving his residence, only a day after he had arrived from his rural home where he had travelled for the Christmas holiday.

Family members and NewZimbabwe.com staffers on 3 January 2021 visited six police stations in Warren Park, Kuwadzana, Glen Norah, Dzivaresekwa, Machipisa, and Budiriro in search of him.

Another team also went to Sally Mugabe Hospital formerly Harare Central Hospital in search of him.

NewZimbabwe.com engaged the services of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) and the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) who collaborated with Costa’s relatives to locate him.[1]

On 4 January 2021, Nkomo re-emerged and told colleagues that he had gone for prayers. He was reported to be in good health.Cite error: Invalid <ref> tag; invalid names, e.g. too many