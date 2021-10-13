In July 2018, Coster Mapondera was elected to Ward 20 Muzarabani RDC, for Zanu PF with 931 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Muzarabani RDC with 931 votes, beating Stephan Sado of MDC Alliance with 78 votes. [1]

