Difference between revisions of "Costin Muguti"
|
(Created page with "'''Costin Muguti''' served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for '''Gokwe-Kabuyuni''' from 2008 to 2013. He was elected MP on a Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (M...")
|
m
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Costin Muguti''' served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for '''[[Gokwe-Kabuyuni]]''' from 2008 to 2013. He was elected MP on a Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (MDC-T ticket.
|+
'''Costin Muguti''' served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for '''[[Gokwe-Kabuyuni]]''' from 2008 to 2013. He was elected MP on a Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (MDC-Tticket.
==Personal Details==
==Personal Details==
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
== Career ==
== Career ==
|−
Muguti was elected MP for '''[[Gokwe-Kabuyuni]]''' in 2008. He garnered 7 234 votes against the incumbent '''[[Leonard Chikomba]]''' (ZANU PF), who polled 7 156.
|+
Muguti was elected MP for '''[[Gokwe-Kabuyuni]]''' in 2008. He garnered 7 234 votes against the incumbent '''[[Leonard Chikomba]]''' (ZANU PF), who polled 7 156.
However, Muguti lost the seat to Chikomba in the 2013 general elections.
However, Muguti lost the seat to Chikomba in the 2013 general elections.
|Line 17:
|Line 17:
Tshuma garnered 10 727 votes, while Muguti received 4 800 votes.
Tshuma garnered 10 727 votes, while Muguti received 4 800 votes.
|+
|+
==Events==
==Events==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Politics, Politician]]
[[Category:Politics, Politician]]
Latest revision as of 07:51, 1 September 2022
Costin Muguti served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gokwe-Kabuyuni from 2008 to 2013. He was elected MP on a Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (MDC-T) ticket.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Career
Muguti was elected MP for Gokwe-Kabuyuni in 2008. He garnered 7 234 votes against the incumbent Leonard Chikomba (ZANU PF), who polled 7 156.[1]
However, Muguti lost the seat to Chikomba in the 2013 general elections.
Chikomba, who had retained the Gokwe-Kabuyuni seat in the 2018 elections, died in a car accident on 28 May 2022.
Muguti contested the seat on a Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) ticket in the by-election held on 27 August 2022 but lost to the ZANU PF candidate Spencer Tshuma.
Tshuma garnered 10 727 votes, while Muguti received 4 800 votes.
Events
On 24 March 2011, Muguti, who was then MP for Gokwe-Kabuyuni, was re-arrested outside Kwekwe Prison on charges of political violence.[2]
Muguti had been earlier on granted a US$50 bail by a Kwekwe magistrate on allegations of threatening Chief Samuel Samambwa of Zhombe.
He was picked up by plainclothes police officers who said they were taking him to Kadoma Central Police Station.
Further Reading
- ↑ CCC confident of snatching Gokwe Kabuyuni seat; Opposition cites Zanu PF failures as main reason, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: 24 July, 2022, Retrieved 1 September 2022
- ↑ Hon. Costin Muguti was re-arrested on false charges, The Zimbabwean, Published: 24 March, 2011, Retrieved 1 September 2022