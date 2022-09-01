He was picked up by plainclothes police officers who said they were taking him to Kadoma Central Police Station.

'''Costin Muguti''' served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for '''[[Gokwe-Kabuyuni]]''' from 2008 to 2013. He was elected MP on a Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (MDC-T ) ticket.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

Muguti was elected MP for Gokwe-Kabuyuni in 2008. He garnered 7 234 votes against the incumbent Leonard Chikomba (ZANU PF), who polled 7 156.[1]

However, Muguti lost the seat to Chikomba in the 2013 general elections.

Chikomba, who had retained the Gokwe-Kabuyuni seat in the 2018 elections, died in a car accident on 28 May 2022.

Muguti contested the seat on a Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) ticket in the by-election held on 27 August 2022 but lost to the ZANU PF candidate Spencer Tshuma.

Tshuma garnered 10 727 votes, while Muguti received 4 800 votes.





Events

On 24 March 2011, Muguti, who was then MP for Gokwe-Kabuyuni, was re-arrested outside Kwekwe Prison on charges of political violence.[2]

Muguti had been earlier on granted a US$50 bail by a Kwekwe magistrate on allegations of threatening Chief Samuel Samambwa of Zhombe.

He was picked up by plainclothes police officers who said they were taking him to Kadoma Central Police Station.