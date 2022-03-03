In July 2018, Coswell Kagogoda was elected to Ward 16 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF with 2169 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 16 Chaminuka RDC with 2169 votes, beating Aaron Chiruka of MDC Alliance with 148 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]