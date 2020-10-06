Difference between revisions of "Council for Legal Education in Zimbabwe"

The Council for Legal Education (CLE) is a statutory body created by Parliament to regulate legal education and training in Zimbabwe.

The general activities of the Council concern public interest and regulatory matters and centre on the Council's responsibilities for the quality and provision of legal training that is required to be undertaken by any holder of a law qualification from within Zimbabwe or from outside the country wishing to be admitted as a legal practitioner in the High Court of Zimbabwe.[1]

Background

Council for Legal Education (the ‘Council’) is statutory body constituted under the Legal Practitioners Act (Chapter 27:07). The Council was established in 1992. The Council’s principal governing legislation is the Legal Practitioners Act. The Council operates using the following Council regulations:

Composition of the Members of the Council

Membership of the Council consists of the following:

One Judge (Chairperson) nominated by the Chief Justice

Two officials nominated by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs from his/her Ministry

Two legal practitioners nominated by the Law Society of Zimbabwe

One representative from the Attorney General’s Office nominated by the Attorney General

All the above Council Members are appointed by the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs

The day to day management of the Council is done by the Secretariat which is headed by a Secretary who is appointed by the Minister from among the senior legal officers in his Ministry. The current Secretary is Mr. Innocent Mawire

Members

The Honourable Mrs. Justice A. M. Gowora Judge of Appeal (Chairperson)

Prof J.E Stewart

Mr. T.F Godzi

Mr. M. Hogwe

Mrs. F. Chimbaru

Mr. R. Matsikidze

Vision

To be a world class supervisory body for legal education and training programmes for the legal profession in Zimbabwe.

Mission

The Council for Legal Education is committed to educating, developing and imparting legal knowledge and skills to those in the legal profession. Central to that commitment is the belief that learning is a continuous expanding process that does not end when one attains a law degree especially taking into account the ever evolving social, economic and political landscape within which the law operates in.

The Council therefore supports and encourages the pursuit of intellectual and personal growth. In the pursuit of justice and service to the people, the Council has as its mission to educate future and current members of the legal profession to be skilled advocates and sensitive counselors at law committed to ethical norms in pursuit of dignity for all. Critical and analytical thinking, ethics and professionalism and a commitment to serve all peoples are fostered.

The Council

The CLE is established in terms of section 34 of the Legal Practitioners Act (Chapter 27:07) (the “Act”) with the following statutory functions: -

To ensure the maintenance of appropriate standards in legal education and training

To determine the qualifications for registration for those seeking admission as legal practitioners admission of legal practitioners

To determine syllabuses for and to set, either by itself or through examiners, professional examinations to qualify persons to be registered as legal practitioners

To consider and grant or refuse applications from persons seeking exemption from any professional examination set by the Council

In order to fulfill this mandate the CLE is empowered in terms of section 35 (2) of the Act to undertake, among others, the following:

To consider the content and standard of legal qualifications granted inside and outside Zimbabwe and to determine whether, and subject to what conditions, such qualifications should entitle their holders to registration in terms of the Legal Practitioners Act

To provide courses of study and training for persons who wish to be registered or who are registered in terms of this Act or who are engaged in any occupation connected with the practice of law

To advise the Minister and any educational institutions concerned on all matters relating to legal education and training

To review legislation relating to legal qualifications, education and training and to advise the Minister on amendments that it considers should be made

To co-operate with other persons, institutions and authorities concerned with the provision of legal education or training, whether in Zimbabwe or elsewhere

To establish, support and maintain law libraries and reading rooms and to print, publish and circulate books and periodicals on law and legal subjects

Council for Legal Education and Law Society of Zimbabwe

The Council for Legal Education primarily deals with the regulation of legal training standards whereas the Law Society of Zimbabwe regulates the practice of law by legal practitioners. The Council for Legal Education is responsible for setting Bar Conversion Examinations.

Once you have passed the required subjects under the Bar Conversion Examinations and granted a certificate, you will then approach the Law Society of Zimbabwe and apply to be registered in the High Court. To do this you need to have a law firm of your choice lodge an application on your behalf together with an applicable registration fee. The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) needs to satisfy itself that your qualification, professional and personal records are sufficient to enable your registration.

A period of ten days is counted upon your lodging of your application in the prescribed form before you can proceed to set down the application for registration at the High Court. Once you are sworn in at the High Court, you automatically become a member of the (LSZ) unless you notify the Executive Secretary of your intention not to be a member of the LSZ in terms of the Legal practitioners Act (Chapter 27:07).

At this stage you are formally registered as a legal practitioner in Zimbabwe and you can approach the LSZ for a practising certificate. Certain fees are due and payable in terms of a schedule to be provided once you submit an application for a practising certificate. The moment you are issued with a practicing certificate, you are obliged to undergo compulsory pupilage training as provided for in Statutory Instrument 137 of 1999 which runs from 36-48 months. You are not allowed to open your own law firm not to become a partner in any law firm until you complete the CPT and certified as such.

You will also be informed about Continuous Professional Development requirements to be completed during and after your three years of pupillage which commence to run the moment you are issued with a valid practicing certificate and will continue for as long as you continue to validly hold one.

The Secretary

Council for Legal Education, 7 Walterhill Road, Eastlea, Harare, Zimbabwe

Telephone: +263 242 788446/7, +263 8677172080/1













