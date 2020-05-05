'''Courage Denias''' is a former Zimbabwean footballer who was born on 29 September 1984. He is a former player for [[Triangle United Football Club]] as a midfielder. He is the current team manager for the Sugar Boys.

Background

Courage Denias was born on 29 September 1984. He is from the Lowveld region where he started his career with Triangle though he had to play for other clubs in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League he retraced his roots back to the Lowveld to help his boyhood club in the premier league football.

Career

A native of the Lowveld region, Denias started his career at Triangle in 2006 while the team was still in the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One before making his name with Chitungwiza United which was later renamed to Eagles FC.[1]

Courage played a key role at Triangle United Football Club from the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One to their promotion to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League in 2013. He also played two seasons for CAPS United Football Club before signing for the Sugar Boys when they were still in Division One.[2]

Coaching Career

Triangle United was planning to send him to attend coaching courses and he was incorpoarated into the technical team. He was appointed the team manager on 3 February 2020.

