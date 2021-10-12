On 10 February 2020, Mashavave was appointed Steward Bank CEO replacing Lance Mambondiani.<ref name="TZ">[https://www.techzim.co.zw/2020/02/breaking-steward-bank-has-a-new-ceo-its-fungisayis-husband/ Breaking: Steward Bank Appoints Courage Mashavave As New CEO], ''Techzim'', Published: February 10, 2020, Retrieved: October 12, 2021</ref>

After graduation, Mashavave joined the Self-Help Development Foundation in 2000 as an accounts clerk. He spent a year at the organisation before joining CBZ Bank in 2001.<ref name="H"/>

After graduation, Mashavave joined the Self-Help Development Foundation in 2000 as an accounts clerk. He spent a year at the organisation before joining CBZ Bank in 2001.<ref name="H"/>

'''Courage Mashavave''' is a [ [Zimbabwean]] accountant. He is the husband of musician [[Fungisai Zvakavapano]]. In February 2020, Mashavave was appointed [[Steward Bank]] CEO replacing [[Lance Mambondiani]].

'''Courage Mashavave''' is a [Zimbabwean]] accountant. He is the husband of musician [[Fungisai Zvakavapano]]. In February 2020, Mashavave was appointed [[Steward Bank]] CEO replacing [[Lance Mambondiani]].

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age| YYYY | MM | DD }} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = Courage-Mashavave.jpg <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| image = <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Courage Mashavave<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

| name = Courage Mashavave<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Courage Mashavave is a Zimbabwean accountant. He is the husband of musician Fungisai Zvakavapano. In February 2020, Mashavave was appointed Steward Bank CEO replacing Lance Mambondiani.

Background

Courage Mashavave was born in Seke. He is the second born in a family of six – two girls and four boys.[1]

Age

Mashavave was born on November 23, 1980.[1]

Children

He has three children with his wife Fungisai Zvakavapano Mashavave.[1]

Education

He attended Mutare Junior School and Hartzell High School respectively for his primary and secondary school. After high school, Mashavave proceeded to the University of Zimbabwe where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Banking and Finance.[1]

Courage Mashavave is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (“FCCA”) and also holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration majoring in Finance from the University of Zimbabwe. He is also a member of the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA).[2]

Career

In September 2013, Courage Mashavave was appointed the chief executive of TN Asset Management Group. Prior to his appointment as chief executive, Mashavave was general manager.

Before joining TN Asset Management, Mashavave worked in lower level, middle level and then senior management at CBZ, Trust Bank, ZABG and Agribank where he worked for a combined 13 years.

After graduation, Mashavave joined the Self-Help Development Foundation in 2000 as an accounts clerk. He spent a year at the organisation before joining CBZ Bank in 2001.[1]

On 10 February 2020, Mashavave was appointed Steward Bank CEO replacing Lance Mambondiani.[3]