Difference between revisions of "Cresta Sprayview"

Onsite there is a reservation desk for Victoria Falls activities bookings and a swimming pool with beach umbrellas and sun beds for guests to relax. Coffee or tea can be served tables adjacent to the pool.

Cresta Sprayview Hotel has 65 rooms, 2 restaurants, 2 bars and 3 conference rooms and reception which is available for 24 hours. The rooms are equipped with air-conditioning to combat the high summer temperatures the region experiences. In-room tea and coffee-making facilities, personal safes, hairdryers and universal plugs, help guests during their stay. <ref name="VicFalls"> [http://www.victoria-falls-hotels.net/cresta-sprayview-hotel_Zimbabwe.php Cresta Sprayview Hotel | Victoria Falls Hotels], ''VicFalls, Published: , Retrieved: 7 May 2018''</ref>

The '''Cresta Sprayview''' originally opened in the '''1960'''’s as Pete’s Motel. It was later rebranded as the Sprayview Hotel. It is the first accommodation encountered when you drive into the town from the south and is 1.4km from the falls. The hotel was refurbished in the '''2013''' .

'''Cresta Sprayview''' is a 3-star hotel in [[Victoria Falls]] and its a 20-minute drive from the [[Victoria Falls International Airport]] .



Address: Corner Reynard Road and Livingstone Way Zimbabwe Victoria Falls

Tel: +263 013 44344, (083) 2844344

Email: reservations@sprayview.cresta.co.zw

Website: https://crestahotels.com/hotels/zimbabwe/cresta-sprayview, http://www.sprayviewhotel.net/



Map showing Hotels in Victoria Falls.

Offers / Activities

65 rooms (including seven suites).

3 conference rooms.

2 restaurants.

2 bars.

Airport collection can be arranged.

Satellite TV and WiFi in all rooms.

Background

Pictures