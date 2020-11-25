Zimbabwe Women Cricket Players after beating Namibia

Cricket is a popular sport in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) is a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

History

Cricket was introduced to Rhodesia in the 19th century and the Rhodesian Cricket Union was formed in 1898. Rhodesia participated in the Currie Cup, the South African inter-province competition in 1904/05 and then again from 1929/30 until 1979/80. In May 1980, the new post-colonial country of Zimbabwe severed its cricketing ties with South Africa and it became an Associate Member of the then "International Cricket Conference".

Zimbabwe became a full member of the ICC on 6 July 1992 and played its first Test match on 18–22 October the same year, against India at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match was drawn.

Political Issues

During the 2003 cricket World Cup, the political situation in Zimbabwe came to the fore on the cricket field. Two Zimbabwean players, Andy Flower (white) and Henry Olonga (black), defied orders and wore black armbands during matches in protest against the "death of democracy in Zimbabwe" – a reference to their concern over the political actions of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. Both players subsequently retired from cricket and emigrated from Zimbabwe.

On 2 April 2004, Zimbabwe announced that test captain Heath Streak had resigned the captaincy and retired from cricket. Over the following days it became clear that Streak had been dismissed. The fellow white players submitted a list of demands to Zimbabwe Cricket, including the reinstatement of Streak and a review of the team selection process with a view to eliminating political and racial bias imposed by the Mugabe government. The ZC ignored the demands and fielded a team of inexperienced youths in two Tests and three One Day Internationals against the touring Sri Lankan side. The understrength Zimbabwe team was resoundingly defeated, resulting in calls from many players, ex-players, commentators, and fans for the ICC to strip the ZC of Test status until the internal crisis could be resolved.

The matter reached a climax when ICC chief executive Malcolm Speed flew to Harare on 17 May 2004 to meet with ZC officials and discuss the crisis. The ZC refused to see him. Speed called an emergency meeting of the ICC Board to vote on the issue of Zimbabwe's suspension as a Test nation. On 21 May 2004, with the vote just hours away, the ZC contacted Cricket Australia with an offer to cancel the two Test matches against Australia, due to begin the next day. Cricket Australia accepted the offer, thus averting the vote against the ZC.

On 10 June 2004, representatives of the ZC, Cricket Australia, the United Cricket Board of South Africa, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India met and agreed that all remaining Test matches involving Zimbabwe for 2004 would be cancelled.

In November 2005, Tatenda Taibu the young captain of the Zimbabwe national team resigned citing the Current Situation in Zimbabwe Cricket as the main reason.

In March 2007, ZC ordered national team members participating in the Cricket World Cup in to remove their dreadlocks. In May 2007, the Australian Prime Minister John Howard declared his opposition to the political situation in Zimbabwe and the conduct of the Mugabe government by formally blocking the proposed tour to Zimbabwe in September 2007, by the Australian cricket team after discussions with Australian players.

Governing Board

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) (formerly known as the Zimbabwe Cricket Union) is the governing body for the sport of cricket in Zimbabwe. It is a full member of the International Cricket Council and African Cricket Association, and operates the Zimbabwean cricket team, organising Test tours and One Day Internationals with other nations. It also organises domestic cricket in Zimbabwe.

Domestic Competitions

The Logan Cup is the premier domestic first-class cricket competition in Zimbabwe. It has been contested on a provincial basis since the 1903–04 season, when the country was still called Rhodesia, but has only attained first-class status since Zimbabwe became a full member of the ICC in 1992. Zimbabwe's List A competition is the Pro50 Championship. The Twenty20 competition is the Stanbic Bank 20 Series.

The inaugural National Premier League (NPL) got underway in September 2020 with matches taking place across four provinces. The NPL featured nine teams drawn from various parts of the country. The tournament was a 45-over which ran until November 2020.[1]

National Premier League Fixtures

Zimbabwe Cricket also launched two domestic provincial competitions for women’s cricket in October 2020. They launched a women’s one day competition as well as a T20 competition. It was contested between the existing Eagles, Mountaineers, Tuskers and Rhinos sides. Speaking at the launch, Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani talked about the importance of creating a critical mass in the women’s game and closing the gender pay gap.

Among players presented was women’s captain Mary-Anne Musonda who plays for Rhinos along with Josephine Nkomo, Nomvelo Sibanda and Tasmeen Granger who turns out for Tuskers, Modester Mupachikwa who is with Eagles, among others.[2]

Zimbabwe Women's Cricket National Team Players

Teams

Men

MidWest

Great Zimbabwe

Rainbow

Queens

Takashinga

Harare Kings

Gladiators

Amakhosi

Easterns

Women

Eagles

Mountaineers

Rhinos

Tuskers





