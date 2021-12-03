In July 2018, Crispen Kadenge was elected to Ward 1 Chikomba RDC, for Zanu PF with 1145 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Chikomba RDC with 1145 votes, beating Taurai Ernest Makanha of MDC Alliance with 158 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

