Difference between revisions of "Crispen Munkuli"

Latest revision as of 09:14, 23 September 2020
In July 2018, Crispen Munkuli was elected to Ward 20 Binga RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1440 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 20 Binga RDC with 1440 votes, beating Kenne Mumpande of Zanu-PF with 445 votes and Sindiso Mkwananzi of MDC-T with 268 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018, Retrieved: Date Retrieved
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020