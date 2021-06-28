Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Cubiccky"

Page Discussion
m (Tayananiswa moved page P-Side to Cubiccky)
m
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
{{Infobox person
 
{{Infobox person
 
| honorific_prefix  =  
 
| honorific_prefix  =  
| name              =  P-Side
+
| name              =  Cubiccky
 
| honorific_suffix  =   
 
| honorific_suffix  =   
 
| image              = P-Side.jpg
 
| image              = P-Side.jpg
Line 79: Line 79:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''P-Side or "P-Side Everywhere"''' is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and a songwriter.
+
'''Cubiccky"''' is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and songwriter.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
  
P-Side real name Preside Sympathy Ndlovu was born on 31 March 2001 in Bulawayo.
+
Cubiccky's real name Preside Sympathy Ndlovu.
 +
 
 +
===Age===
 +
 
 +
He was born on 31 March 2001 in [[Bulawayo]].
 +
 
 +
==Career==
  
 
He started his career at the age of 16.
 
He started his career at the age of 16.

Latest revision as of 14:14, 28 June 2021

Cubiccky
P-Side.jpg
BornPreside Sympathy Ndlovu
(2001-03-31) March 31, 2001 (age 20)
Bulawayo
Occupation
  • Rapper

Cubiccky" is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Background

Cubiccky's real name Preside Sympathy Ndlovu.

Age

He was born on 31 March 2001 in Bulawayo.

Career

He started his career at the age of 16.

He specialises in Trap, Rap & Vocals

Videos

P-Side_Bank_Account
P-Side_-_Process(Official Audio).mp3
P-Side_-_I_Don't_Lose_(Official Audio).mp3
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Cubiccky&oldid=106858"