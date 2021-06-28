Difference between revisions of "Cubiccky"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Infobox person
{{Infobox person
| honorific_prefix =
| honorific_prefix =
|−
| name =
|+
| name =
| honorific_suffix =
| honorific_suffix =
| image = P-Side.jpg
| image = P-Side.jpg
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
}}
}}
|−
'''
|+
'''"''' is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and songwriter.
==Background==
==Background==
|−
|+
real name Preside Sympathy Ndlovu
|+
|+
|+
|+
was born on 31 March 2001 in Bulawayo.
|+
|+
He started his career at the age of 16.
He started his career at the age of 16.
Latest revision as of 14:14, 28 June 2021
|Cubiccky
|Born
|Preside Sympathy Ndlovu
March 31, 2001
Bulawayo
|Occupation
Cubiccky" is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and songwriter.
Background
Cubiccky's real name Preside Sympathy Ndlovu.
Age
He was born on 31 March 2001 in Bulawayo.
Career
He started his career at the age of 16.
He specialises in Trap, Rap & Vocals