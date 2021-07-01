Difference between revisions of "Cubiccky"

Pindula

==Career==
  
He started his career at the age of 16. He specialises in Trap, Rap & Vocals. Cubiccky released his debut EP titled ''Illuminate'' on Mother's Day in 2021.<ref name="C">Mthabisi Tshuma, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/rapper-cubiccky-sings-on-poverty-depression-crime-in-debut-ep/ Rapper Cubiccky sings on poverty, depression, crime in debut EP], ''The Chronicle'', Published: May 20, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref>
 
 
==Videos==
Line 100: Line 98:
 
==References==
[[Category:MUSICIANS]]

Cubiccky
P-Side.jpg
BornPreside Sympathy Ndlovu
(2001-03-31) March 31, 2001 (age 20)
Bulawayo
Occupation
  • Rapper

Cubiccky" is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Background

Cubiccky's real name Preside Sympathy Ndlovu.

Age

He was born on 31 March 2001 in Bulawayo.

Career

He started his career at the age of 16. He specialises in Trap, Rap & Vocals. Cubiccky released his debut EP titled Illuminate on Mother's Day in 2021.[1]

Videos

P-Side_Bank_Account
P-Side_-_Process(Official Audio).mp3
P-Side_-_I_Don't_Lose_(Official Audio).mp3

References

  1. Mthabisi Tshuma, Rapper Cubiccky sings on poverty, depression, crime in debut EP, The Chronicle, Published: May 20, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
