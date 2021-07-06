Difference between revisions of "Cubiccky"

Pindula

==Videos==
  
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZHwyAh6wtY|600||P-Side_Bank_Account|frame|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2LCkdsBQUY|600||Cubiccky - Die Young (Official Video)|frame|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rw-tMgnpgkk|600||P-Side_-_Process(Official Audio).mp3|frame|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LE2j2ACeVA8|600||Cubiccky - Fix Things|frame|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THv-Qw7qZjs|600||P-Side_-_I_Don't_Lose_(Official Audio).mp3|frame|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1om8OP0FGXQ|600||Cubiccky - You're My Number One|frame|}}
  
 
==References==

Cubiccky
P-Side.jpg
BornPreside Sympathy Ndlovu
(2001-03-31) March 31, 2001 (age 20)
Bulawayo
Occupation
  • Rapper

Cubiccky" is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Background

Cubiccky's real name Preside Sympathy Ndlovu.

Age

He was born on 31 March 2001 in Bulawayo.

Career

He started his career at the age of 16. He specialises in Trap, Rap & Vocals. Cubiccky released his debut EP titled Illuminate on Mother's Day in 2021.[1]

Videos

Cubiccky - Die Young (Official Video)
Cubiccky - Fix Things
Cubiccky - You're My Number One

References

  1. Mthabisi Tshuma, Rapper Cubiccky sings on poverty, depression, crime in debut EP, The Chronicle, Published: May 20, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
