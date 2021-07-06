Difference between revisions of "Cubiccky"

{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v= 1om8OP0FGXQ |600|| Cubiccky - You ' re My Number One |frame|}}

Cubiccky" is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Background

Cubiccky's real name Preside Sympathy Ndlovu.

Age

He was born on 31 March 2001 in Bulawayo.

Career

He started his career at the age of 16. He specialises in Trap, Rap & Vocals. Cubiccky released his debut EP titled Illuminate on Mother's Day in 2021.[1]

Videos

Cubiccky - Die Young (Official Video)

Cubiccky - Fix Things

Cubiccky - You're My Number One