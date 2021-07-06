Difference between revisions of "Cubiccky"
==Videos==
==References==
Latest revision as of 14:41, 6 July 2021
|Cubiccky
|Born
|Preside Sympathy Ndlovu
March 31, 2001
Bulawayo
|Occupation
Cubiccky" is a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and songwriter.
Background
Cubiccky's real name Preside Sympathy Ndlovu.
Age
He was born on 31 March 2001 in Bulawayo.
Career
He started his career at the age of 16. He specialises in Trap, Rap & Vocals. Cubiccky released his debut EP titled Illuminate on Mother's Day in 2021.[1]
Videos
References
- ↑ Mthabisi Tshuma, Rapper Cubiccky sings on poverty, depression, crime in debut EP, The Chronicle, Published: May 20, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021