'''Cubiccky"''' is the nickname of a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and songwriter.
  
==Personal Details==
Preside Sympathy Ndlovu was born on '''31 March 2001''' in [[Bulawayo]].
  
==School / Education==
 
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.  
==Career==
 
He started his career at the age of 16. He specialises in Trap, Rap & Vocals. '''Cubiccky''' released his debut EP titled ''Illuminate'' on Mother's Day in 2021. <ref name="C">Mthabisi Tshuma, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/rapper-cubiccky-sings-on-poverty-depression-crime-in-debut-ep/ Rapper Cubiccky sings on poverty, depression, crime in debut EP], ''The Chronicle'', Published: May 20, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref>
==Videos==
 
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2LCkdsBQUY|600||Cubiccky - Die Young (Official Video)|frame|}}
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LE2j2ACeVA8|600||Cubiccky - Fix Things|frame|}}
<references/>
  
Cubiccky
P-Side.jpg
BornPreside Sympathy Ndlovu
(2001-03-31) March 31, 2001 (age 21)
Bulawayo
Occupation
  • Rapper

Cubiccky" is the nickname of a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Personal Details

Preside Sympathy Ndlovu was born on 31 March 2001 in Bulawayo.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Career

He started his career at the age of 16. He specialises in Trap, Rap & Vocals. Cubiccky released his debut EP titled Illuminate on Mother's Day in 2021. [1]

Videos

Cubiccky - Die Young (Official Video)
Cubiccky - Fix Things
Cubiccky - You're My Number One

References

  1. Mthabisi Tshuma, Rapper Cubiccky sings on poverty, depression, crime in debut EP, The Chronicle, Published: May 20, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
