He started his career at the age of 16. He specialises in Trap, Rap & Vocals. ''' Cubiccky ''' released his debut EP titled ''Illuminate'' on Mother's Day in 2021. <ref name="C">Mthabisi Tshuma, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/rapper-cubiccky-sings-on-poverty-depression-crime-in-debut-ep/ Rapper Cubiccky sings on poverty, depression, crime in debut EP], ''The Chronicle'', Published: May 20, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref>

Preside Sympathy Ndlovu was born on '''31 March 2001''' in [[Bulawayo]].

'''Cubiccky"''' is the nickname of a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Personal Details

School / Education

Career

Videos

Cubiccky - Die Young (Official Video)

Cubiccky - Fix Things

Cubiccky - You're My Number One