Latest revision as of 07:22, 14 June 2022
|Cubiccky
|Born
|Preside Sympathy Ndlovu
March 31, 2001
Bulawayo
|Occupation
Cubiccky" is the nickname of a Zimbabwean Hip-hop rapper, singer, and songwriter.
Personal Details
Preside Sympathy Ndlovu was born on 31 March 2001 in Bulawayo.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Career
He started his career at the age of 16. He specialises in Trap, Rap & Vocals. Cubiccky released his debut EP titled Illuminate on Mother's Day in 2021. [1]
Videos
References
- ↑ Mthabisi Tshuma, Rapper Cubiccky sings on poverty, depression, crime in debut EP, The Chronicle, Published: May 20, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021