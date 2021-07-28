Difference between revisions of "Custom Kachambwa"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 07:23, 28 July 2021

Custom Kachambwa is a former senior magistrate. He is also on the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

Custom Kachambwa attended Bernard Mizeki College.

Service / Career

Events

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Custom Kachambwa was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

  • Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.

  • Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
  • Masvingo US$26,4 million,
  • Manicaland US$18 million
  • Midlands US$14 million.

Custom Kachambwa is listed under the thematic group “Political Referees: Judges”. According to the list, he has a loan of US$42,947. [1]

Further Reading

  1. https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020
