Difference between revisions of "Customary Law"

Customs are rules that become binding in the course of time through observance by the community in question. They are not necessarily written down. In other words, the community becomes accustomed to regulating its relationship in a particular way, with many of its members regarding that particular way of doing things as legally binding. There are two types of custom:

General custom, which applies in such fields of law as banking, commercial law, international trade law and so on. African customary law, which regulates the life of indigenous Africans.[1]

General Custom

As regards general custom, a custom is legally binding if it satisfies four requirements:

It is reasonable.

It is long-binding, i.e., clearly established.

It is uniformly observed.

It is certain.

A good illustration of the use of custom as a source of law is the case of Van Breda v Jacobs. In this case, the court upheld a custom in the fishing trade whereby persons involved in fishing could lay a claim to fish in the sea not yet captured by their nets as long as they were in the line of their nets.

The onus is on the person who relies on the existence of a custom to prove each of the four requirements specified above. Problems are likely to arise with some of the requirements. For example, given the varying conceptions of reasonableness, different courts may come to opposite conclusions about whether or not an alleged custom is reasonable. According to Voet, a custom is not reasonable if it is contra bonos mores (contrary to public morality). Regarding the requirement that the custom be long binding, in the sense of having been observed for a long time, there is no minimum period except to say that ‘the custom must have existed for a sufficient length of time to have become generally known’. One such example is the custom of bankers charging interest on overdrawn accounts, a custom that has been given the force of law.

African Customary Law

African customary law is a specialized form of law in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe has what is termed a dual legal system, being comprised of general law (Common Law in Zimbabwe and statute) and African customary law. This means that in certain matters, there is a potential application of two different systems of law with different legal consequences.

A person may or may not be governed by African customary law. Thus, X may be governed by customary law and thereby subjected to the consequences of that law while Y may be governed by general law with different consequences. This is what a dual legal system entails. There are also matters over which some questions are governed by customary law and not general law.

Section 89 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe sanctions the existence of this dual legal system. Whether or not customary law applies in a particular case is governed by the provisions of the Customary Law and Local Courts Act (Chapter 7:05). In terms of this Act, customary law applies under two circumstances, namely:

Where the provisions of a relevant statute say so. In the absence of a relevant statute, by applying the ‘choice of law formula’ in Section 3 of the Act.

A statute may specifically provide that customary law shall apply in a given set of circumstances. The best example was the old Section 13 (now repealed) of the Customary Marriages Act (Chapter 5:07) that provided

