Cuthbert Malajila is a Zimbabwean born South African based footballer who recently signed for Black Leopards Football Club for the 2019/20 season and a former Mamelodi Sundowns player. In the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, Malajila has played for teams such as Chapungu Football Club, Bulawayo-based Highlanders Football Club and Dynamos Football Club.

Background

Malajila was born the 3rd of October 1985 in Eiffel Flats suburb of Kadoma, in the Mashonaland West Province of Zimbabwe.[1] He currently runs a football academy in Kadoma by the name of CUMA Football Academy who were playing in Division 2B and are awaiting a ZIFA decision to ascertain if they will be promoted into the ZIFA Northern Region Division 1 League.[2]

Career

Cuthbert "Cazola" Malajila became the first local player to join a Tunisian soccer club when he finally completed move away from Dynamos Football Club when he signed for Club Africain. Malajila, who was in the previous season Soccer Star of the Year runner-up, had established a reputation for himself in the local Premiership as a dangerous marksman since his days at former top-flight side Chapungu Football Club.[3] He once had a two weeks trial stint in Belgium with Cercle Brugge. In his footballing career, Malajila has played for a number of teams in Zimbabwe and abroad.

Teams Played For

National Team

Malajila has 31 caps for the national team and scoring 9 goals in the process. He was part of the Warriors team that won the COSAFA Castle Cup in 2009 at Rufaro Stadium after defeating Zambia 3-1 with him scoring one of the goals and Nyasha Mushekwi scoring a brace.

Awards

Golden boot winner C.B.Z cup 2006

Soccer star of the year finalist 2006

Golden boot winner P.S.L Zimbabwe 2007

Soccer star of the year 2nd runner up 2008

Soccer star of the year 1St runner up 2009

Golden boot winner COSAFA cup 2009. [4]

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winners' medal x1 (2011 with Dynamos Football Club)

Premier Soccer League Champions x3 (2013/14, 2015/16 with Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and 2016/17 with Bidvest Wits)

Nedbank Cup (2014/15)

Telkom Knockout (2015)

MTN Cup (2016/17 with Bidvest Wits)



