Malajila was born the 3rd of October 1985 in [[Eiffel Flats]] suburb of [[Kadoma]], in the [[Mashonaland West Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]].<ref name="goal">, [http://www.goal.com/en-za/people/zimbabwe/25569/cuthbert-malajila Cuthbert Malajila],''Goal'', retrieved:20 Apr "</ref> He currently runs a football academy in Kadoma by the name of CUMA Football Academy who were playing in Division 2B and are awaiting a ZIFA decision to ascertain if they will be promoted into the ZIFA Northern Region Division 1 League.<ref name="The Standard">, [https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2019/08/25/malajila-ploughs-back-kadoma-community/],''The Standard'', Published: August 25, 2019 ,retrieved: November 8, 2019 "</ref>

'''Cuthbert Malajila''' is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for, and is co-director of the Kadoma-based Northern Region Division One side [[CUMA Academy]].<ref name="Soccer24"> [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/09/06/36-not-out-malajila-still-playing-football-to-the-delight-of-the-kadoma-community/ 36 not out… Malajila still playing football to the delight of the Kadoma community], "Lawrence Mangenje", Published: 6 September 2022, Retrieved 6 September 2022</ref>

Cuthbert Malajila is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for, and is co-director of the Kadoma-based Northern Region Division One side CUMA Academy.[1]

Malajila played for South African PSL sides Black Leopards Football Club, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United.

In the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, Malajila played for teams such as Chapungu Football Club, Bulawayo-based Highlanders Football Club and Dynamos Football Club.

Background

Malajila was born the 3rd of October 1985 in Eiffel Flats suburb of Kadoma, in the Mashonaland West Province of Zimbabwe.[2]

Career

Malajila started his career at Kadoma-based lower division side David Whitehead before moving to Airforce outfit Chapungu Football Club which was a springboard to bigger challenges at giants Bosso and Dembare. He also had a dance in Tunisia and Libya before he settled in Mzansi where he turned out for Maritzburg United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards winning a number of league titles and trophies in the process. Over the last couple of years in the South African Premiership, he won four league titles, having arrived in Super Diski as a championship-winner following his move from Dynamos in January 2012. He also has the MTN8, Telkom Knockout, Nedbank Cup and the CAF Champions League gold medals to boast of.

Even with the national team, he won gold at the 2009 COSAFA Cup where he was also the tournament’s top goal scorer. It was only during his brief spell at Libyan club Al Akhdar and at Maritzburg United where he failed to keep his winning streak going

Cuthbert "Cazola" Malajila became the first local player to join a Tunisian soccer club when he finally completed a move away from Dynamos Football Club when he signed for Club Africain. Malajila, who was in the previous season Soccer Star of the Year runner-up, had established a reputation for himself in the local Premiership as a dangerous marksman since his days at former top-flight side Chapungu Football Club.[3] He once had a two weeks trial stint in Belgium with Cercle Brugge. In his footballing career, Malajila has played for a number of teams in Zimbabwe and abroad.

Teams Played For

National Team

Malajila has 31 caps for the national team and scored 9 goals in the process. He was part of the Warriors team that won the COSAFA Castle Cup in 2009 at Rufaro Stadium after defeating Zambia 3-1 with him scoring one of the goals and Nyasha Mushekwi scoring a brace.

He represented Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals when Kalisto Pasuwa led the Warriors to the 2017 edition of the tournament.

Awards

Golden boot winner C.B.Z cup 2006

Soccer star of the year finalist 2006

Golden boot winner P.S.L Zimbabwe 2007

Soccer star of the year 2nd runner up 2008

Soccer star of the year 1St runner up 2009

Golden boot winner COSAFA cup 2009. [4]

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League winners' medal x1 (2011 with Dynamos Football Club)

Premier Soccer League Champions x3 (2013/14, 2015/16 with Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and 2016/17 with Bidvest Wits)

Nedbank Cup (2014/15)

Telkom Knockout (2015)

MTN Cup (2016/17 with Bidvest Wits)



