Difference between revisions of "Cuthbert Mubayiwa"

In July 2018, Cuthbert Mubayiwa was elected to Ward 17 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 595 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Kadoma Municipality with 595 votes, beating Peter Kanjanda of Zanu-PF with 516 votes, Erasmus Jochore of MDC-T with 173 votes and Cleopas Karemba, independent with 76 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]