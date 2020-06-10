Difference between revisions of "Cuthbert Mubayiwa"
In July 2018, Cuthbert Mubayiwa was elected to Ward 17 Kadoma Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 595 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 17 Kadoma Municipality with 595 votes, beating Peter Kanjanda of Zanu-PF with 516 votes, Erasmus Jochore of MDC-T with 173 votes and Cleopas Karemba, independent with 76 votes. [1]
