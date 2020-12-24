Difference between revisions of "Cyclone Chalane"
Timeline 2020
- A tropical depression forms in the south-west part of the Indian Ocean.
- Tropical depression expected to develop into a tropical storm, named Chalane, and make landfall in Madagascar around 26 December.
- 23 December- tropical low located about 1,200 kilometres from Antalaha District in northeast Madagascar, with an average wind speed of 55 km/h and guts of 75 km/h, according to Meteo Madagascar.
- 26 December- The storm is expected to strike north-east Madagascar bringing high amounts of rainfall which may lead to flooding in affected areas and increase the threat of mudslides. The regions of Sava and Analanjirofo and the districts of Toamasina I-II have been placed on green alert/warning.
- Early next week- The weather system may eventually emerge over the Mozambique Channel and could move towards central Mozambique, where Cyclone Idai hit in 2019.
- 29 or 30 December- According to Mozambique’s National Institute of Meteorology (INAM), projections indicate that this system could impact the Mozambican coast affecting Nampula, Zambezia and Sofala provinces.[1]
- ↑ Madagascar/Mozambique: Flash Update No.1: Chalane Weather System (As of 23 December 2020), Relief Web, Published: December 23, 2020, Retrieved: December 24, 2020