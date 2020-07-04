Difference between revisions of "Cyclone Dyonne"

Cyclone Dyonne Too Dear

I Roll Up

Cyclone Dyonne Lipmatic

Cyclone Dyonne Harley Davidson Modeling Shoot

Sugar and Spice @ Ginimbi’s All White Champopo Party

Cyclone Dyonne is a Zimbabwean model, socialite and entrepreneur.

Background

She get it from her Momma

Dyonne was born on June 11,1998 in Parirenyatwa Hospital (Pari) Harare.

Education

Cyclone Dyonne Modelling

Dyonne attended Girls High School and also she attended Bethany Christian College. Dyonne has a Diploma in Management.

Modelling Career

Cyclone Dyonne Summer Time Bikini

Dyonne attended an elite Harare professional modelling studio, and became a protege of Mercy Catwalk Mushaninga. During her modelling career, she achieved great successat a very young age. At 16 years she became Miss Harare Junior (Miss Personality), Miss Teen Universe Zimbabwe, Miss Teen Heritage (1st. Princess).

Personal Life

Boy Business - Stunner aka Sugar Daddy

My Love Don’t Cost A Thang 😍

Cyclone Dyonne Westgate Shopping Mall Westside kuMadokero

Dyonne began trading in Designer Fashion and Accessories, and doing corporate modelling and PR work. Whilst attending a Corporate Photo shoot in Mazowe, Glendale she was offered a lift by urban grooves (Afro beats) music artist Desmond Chideme. She took this as an opportunity to receive advise on how to venture into the music industry. Little did she know that she would become Stunner’s trusted confidante in his personal relationship issues. After his rocky toxic relationship and global humiliation in the African Diaspora, Stunner left Olinda Chapel.

Cyclone Dyonne's Mama response to Olinda:

Firstly you got a body like a shapeless green pepper, Pokello Nare wanna be, head like a bag of *hit, and a behind that looks like an ironing board. Unoti hunu hwe chikharadhi iwe uri mwana akahurwa nemurungu cause Chapel ain’t a black…you a racist looking for pitty.Olinda nonsense Chapel!, aka Miss Social Media Crap..You bed hoped.. married 3 times,you don’t say all those 3 men were wrong and only you remain Correct. By now the World is tired of hearing your Jazz.



Cyclone Dyonne was rumoured to have been in a relationship with one of the Mugabe boys ( Chatunga Mugabe or Robert Mugabe Junior.This proved to be untrue and was actually an attempt to publicly assasinate her character. Cyclone Dyonne has been portrayed by social media and tabloids as a gold digger, but truth be told, she has a bequeathed Trust fund and will have access to it at a certain age. She is wealthy in her own right.

Stunner took a Public HIV Test due to Tytan telling the world that Olinda Chapel has HIV.This was revealed on the Rumbidzai Bvunzawabaya show. (She is a registered solicitor in the U.K. and was aware that it was illegal what Tytan did, especially when at the end of the show she mentioned that the interview was pre-recorded 3 months earlier).This has escalated the Tytan-Olinda messy divorce saga. Stunner stated that this was affecting people next to him. The public were beginning to question Cyclone Dyonne which was causing stress and Stunner wanted to straighten things.

Stunner takes HIV Test in public





Cyclone Dyonne Swimwear Modelling

Social Responsibility

Cyclone Dyonne Nightwear

She has partaken in many social projects like the executive Mayor of Harare's keep Harare Clean initiative. She continues to do charity work with Desmond Chideme.

Cyclone Dyonne Winter is Coming photoshoot

Cyclone Dyonne chilling with her Amigos at a public charity event

Cyclone Dyonne Modelling