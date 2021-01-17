Tropical Cyclone Eloise is forming over the Indian Ocean. Cyclone Eloise may result in landfalls in Madagascar, Mozambique and Zimbabwe as early as next week.

On 13 January 2021, the Meteorological Services Department in Zimbabwe advised of continuous rains from 14 to 20 January throughout the country, which may result in riverine flooding, flash flooding and subsequent damages to houses, roads, sewer lines and other public infrastructure in some areas.[1]