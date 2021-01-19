The Meteorological Services Department said it was monitoring progress of the storm and expects it to strengthen, but would only be able to start assessing the risk to Zimbabwe from 19 January 2021 onwards.<ref name="c">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/met-dept-monitors-cyclone-eloise/ Met dept monitors Cyclone Eloise], ''The Chronicle'', Published: January 19, 2021, Retrieved: January 19, 2021</ref>

On 18 January 2021, Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department said Cyclone Eloise could swing down the Mozambique Channel from 19 January 2021, reaching southern Mozambique by 22 January 2021 and then moving into [[Zimbabwe]], but no firm forecasts were given.

On 13 January 2021, the [[Meteorological Services Department]] in [[Zimbabwe]] advised of continuous rains from 14 to 20 January throughout the country, which may result in riverine flooding, flash flooding and subsequent damages to houses, roads, sewer lines and other public infrastructure in some areas.<ref name="R">[https://reliefweb.int/report/zimbabwe/preparedness-and-response-flash-update-14-january-2021 Preparedness and Response Flash Update | 14 January 2021], ''Relief Web'', Published: January 15, 2021, Retrieved: January 17, 2021</ref>

Like [[Cyclone Chalane]], Eloise formed north of the Mascarene Islands, Mauritius and Reunion, before moving west towards northern Madagascar . <ref name="c"/>

'''Tropical Cyclone Eloise''' formed over the Indian Ocean. Landfalls in Madagascar, Mozambique and Zimbabwe as a result of Cyclone Eloise were forecasted.

Details

