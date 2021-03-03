He took part in the World Championship Public Speaking Contest hosted by Toastmasters International. He won all the rounds up to the Regional Contest, where he was crowned European Champion. He was only knocked out in the World Semifinals.<ref name="ZC">[https://www.instagram.com/p/CKAyLBXFKg7/?igshid=s8wj62c54xzd Zim Celebs], ''Instagram'', Published: January 14, 2021, Retrieved: January 14, 2021</ref>

Cyril Junior Dim

Cyril Junior Dim is a Zimbabwean born public speaker based in Poland.

Education

He attended Maranatha High School. Whilst at Maranatha he was crowned overall best speaker for Debate and, in the CABS sponsored Senior Public Speaking, he scooped the first prize with his speech titled “Belief in Disbelief”.

He beat orators from schools like St Faiths, Gloag, Jameson, Shungu, Pumula and Pamushana. The debate competitions were held at Gloag High in Matabeleland South Province from 5 to 7 October 2016.[1] He won a National title in Poland.[2]

Public Speaking

World Championship Public Speaking Contest

He took part in the World Championship Public Speaking Contest hosted by Toastmasters International. He won all the rounds up to the Regional Contest, where he was crowned European Champion. He was only knocked out in the World Semifinals.[2]



He remembers how his friend burnt his toast whilst following his presentation and how he got in touch with close people that included his girlfriend, his granny and Zain just to share his excitement.[3]



