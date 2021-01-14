Difference between revisions of "Cyril Junior Dim"
Cyril Junior Dim is a Zimbabwean born public speaker based in Poland.
Public Speaking
World Championship Public Speaking Contest
He took part in the World Championship Public Speaking Contest hosted by Toastmasters International. He won all the rounds up to the Regional Contest, where he was crowned European Champion. He was only knocked out in the World Semifinals.[1]
References
- ↑ Zim Celebs, Instagram, Published: January 14, 2021, Retrieved: January 14, 2021