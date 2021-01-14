Difference between revisions of "Cyril Junior Dim"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Cyril Junior Dim''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born public speaker based in Poland.
|+
'''Cyril Junior Dim''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] born public speaker based in Poland.
==Girlfriend==
==Girlfriend==
Revision as of 11:19, 14 January 2021
Cyril Junior Dim is a Zimbabwean born public speaker based in Poland.
Girlfriend
In 2020 he said he was dating Zain.[1]
Education
He attended Maranatha High School. Whilst at Maranatha he was crowned overall best speaker for Debate and, in the CABS sponsored Senior Public Speaking, he scooped the first prize with his speech titled “Belief in Disbelief”.
He beat orators from schools like St Faiths, Gloag, Jameson, Shungu, Pumula and Pamushana. The debate competitions were held at Gloag High in Matabeleland South Province from 5 to 7 October 2016.[2] He won a National title in Poland.[3]
Public Speaking
World Championship Public Speaking Contest
He took part in the World Championship Public Speaking Contest hosted by Toastmasters International. He won all the rounds up to the Regional Contest, where he was crowned European Champion. He was only knocked out in the World Semifinals.[3]
References
- ↑ Cyril Junior Dim takes District 108 to the World Championship Semifinals!, Toastmasters, Published: July 10, 2020, Retrieved: January 14, 2021
- ↑ MARANATHA HIGH WINS NATIONAL DEBATE CHAMPIONSHIP, The Business Connect, Published: October 21, 2016, Retrieved: January 14, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Zim Celebs, Instagram, Published: January 14, 2021, Retrieved: January 14, 2021