Cyril Junior Dim

Cyril Junior Dim is a Zimbabwean born public speaker based in Poland.

Girlfriend

In 2020 he said he was dating Zain.[1]

Education

He attended Maranatha High School. Whilst at Maranatha he was crowned overall best speaker for Debate and, in the CABS sponsored Senior Public Speaking, he scooped the first prize with his speech titled “Belief in Disbelief”.

He beat orators from schools like St Faiths, Gloag, Jameson, Shungu, Pumula and Pamushana. The debate competitions were held at Gloag High in Matabeleland South Province from 5 to 7 October 2016.[2] He won a National title in Poland.[3]

Public Speaking

World Championship Public Speaking Contest

He took part in the World Championship Public Speaking Contest hosted by Toastmasters International. He won all the rounds up to the Regional Contest, where he was crowned European Champion. He was only knocked out in the World Semifinals.[3]