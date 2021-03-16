DJ Da Kruk is a South African radio personality, producer and entrepreneur.

Background

Real Name

DJ Da Kruk's real name is Kutloano Nhlapo.[1]

Career

He won the AXE South Africa DJ competition, which awarded him with an opening slot for DJ Black Coffee in Ibiza, Spain in 2017.

DJ Da Kruk then embarked on a European tour in 2017/18 playing at numerous parties and showcases at the prestigious ADE (Amsterdam Dance Event) as well as twice Sgubhu event in Germany in Cologne. He did guest mixes for Ibiza and Italy based radio stations.[1]