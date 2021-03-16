Difference between revisions of "DJ Da Kruk"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Videos)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 113:
|Line 113:
In 2020 he hosted Ama-International where he played strictly [[Amapiano]] and featured up-and-coming talent looking into their personal stories with music and their role in the culture. The show also had a countdown of the top 5 tracks of the week. The show aired every Thursday from 21h00 to 23h00 BST on The Beat London 1036 FM and every Sunday between 14h00 – 16h00 BST on Drums Radio (www.drumsradio.com).<ref name="IK">King Khanyi[https://icekream.co.za/2020/08/05/da-kruk-takes-amapiano-international/ Da Kruk Takes Amapiano International], ''ICEKREAM'', Published: August 5, 2020, Retrieved: March 16, 2021</ref>
In 2020 he hosted Ama-International where he played strictly [[Amapiano]] and featured up-and-coming talent looking into their personal stories with music and their role in the culture. The show also had a countdown of the top 5 tracks of the week. The show aired every Thursday from 21h00 to 23h00 BST on The Beat London 1036 FM and every Sunday between 14h00 – 16h00 BST on Drums Radio (www.drumsradio.com).<ref name="IK">King Khanyi[https://icekream.co.za/2020/08/05/da-kruk-takes-amapiano-international/ Da Kruk Takes Amapiano International], ''ICEKREAM'', Published: August 5, 2020, Retrieved: March 16, 2021</ref>
|+
|+
==Discography==
==Discography==
|Line 124:
|Line 126:
==Videos==
==Videos==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 09:38, 16 March 2021
|DJ Da Kruk
|Born
|Kutloano Nhlapo
August 22, 1988
Daveyton, Ekurhuleni
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
DJ Da Kruk is a South African radio personality, producer and entrepreneur.
Background
Age
DJ Da Kruk was born on 22 August 1988 in Daveyton Ekurhuleni.[1]
Background
Real Name
DJ Da Kruk's real name is Kutloano Nhlapo.[2]
Career
He won the AXE South Africa DJ competition, which awarded him with an opening slot for DJ Black Coffee in Ibiza, Spain in 2017.
DJ Da Kruk then embarked on a European tour in 2017/18 playing at numerous parties and showcases at the prestigious ADE (Amsterdam Dance Event) as well as twice Sgubhu event in Germany in Cologne. He did guest mixes for Ibiza and Italy based radio stations.
As a DJ on YFM, he hosts a weekly dance show #ThePlayersClub with live mixes by himself and an ever-changing variety of local and international guests such as Culoe De Song, Boddhi Satva and many more. The show was nominated at the Liberty Radio Awards under the “Best Music Radio Show” category.
He is the current executive content producer/co-host of Krunch Till Lunch (9am – 12pm) and was rewarded the “Top Producer of the Year” on four consecutive occasions.
After being contacted by one of London's most emerging urban commercial youth radio stations called The Beat London 103.6 (www.thebeat1036.com), he hosts the show #theDRUMS, with a weekly feature called DA KRUK REPORT.
To date, he has released five singles in collaboration with local and international artists. He released a single titled MAGIC alongside Chicago based jazz artist Lili K and South African producer Gaba Canal.
He was named as part of the Top 200 influential young people in 2015 by the South African newspaper Mail & Guardian.
Da Kruk was appointed an Ambassador for WWF South Africa. [2]
In 2020 he hosted Ama-International where he played strictly Amapiano and featured up-and-coming talent looking into their personal stories with music and their role in the culture. The show also had a countdown of the top 5 tracks of the week. The show aired every Thursday from 21h00 to 23h00 BST on The Beat London 1036 FM and every Sunday between 14h00 – 16h00 BST on Drums Radio (www.drumsradio.com).[3]
In March 2021, DJ Da Kruk announced his departure from YFM. He was with the station for 10 years.[4]
Discography
Singles
- Asiphuze
- Vibes
- Dream Afrika
- Identity
- Magic
Videos
References
- ↑ KUXX DA KRUK, Spunk Records, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 16, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Kutloano "Da Kruk" Nhlapo, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: March 16, 2021
- ↑ King KhanyiDa Kruk Takes Amapiano International, ICEKREAM, Published: August 5, 2020, Retrieved: March 16, 2021
- ↑ Andiswa Ngenyane, MORE PRESENTERS LEAVE YFM!, Daily Sun, Published: March 11, 2021, Retrieved: March 16, 2021