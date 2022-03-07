Pindula

'''DJ Dimplez''' real name '''Boitumelo Athiel Mooi''' was an award-winning South African DJ and music producer. He passed away from a brain haemorrhage.
[[File:Dimplez.jpg|thumb|right|DJ Dimplez]]'''DJ Dimplez''' real name '''Boitumelo Athiel Mooi''' was an award-winning South African DJ and music producer. He passed away from a brain haemorrhage.
  
 
==Death==
DJ Dimplez fell sick at his home on 5 March 2022. He was rushed to hospital the same day but he died the following day. He passed away on 6 March 2022 at 1.15pm after he had a sudden brain haemorrhage.[1]

References

  1. Snazo Notho, Family confirms death of DJ Dimplez, saying he had a sudden brain haemorrhage, DRUM, Published: March 6, 2022, Retrieved: March 7, 2022
