Latest revision as of 09:26, 7 March 2022
DJ Dimplez real name Boitumelo Athiel Mooi was an award-winning South African DJ and music producer. He passed away from a brain haemorrhage.
Death
DJ Dimplez fell sick at his home on 5 March 2022. He was rushed to hospital the same day but he died the following day. He passed away on 6 March 2022 at 1.15pm after he had a sudden brain haemorrhage.[1]
References
- ↑ Snazo Notho, Family confirms death of DJ Dimplez, saying he had a sudden brain haemorrhage, DRUM, Published: March 6, 2022, Retrieved: March 7, 2022