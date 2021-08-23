He left ZiFM in October 2016 to join his wife in the United States.<ref name="Zim"/>

DJ Eskay also known as DJ Wangu, is a Zimbabwean radio and television personality. He became popular while presenting sex discussions during The Love Lounge on ZiFM Stereo before he left in October 2016.

Background

He was born Simbarashe Kaparipari on 17 July 1985.[1][2] DJ Eskay got married to Tatenda in July 2015 at The Glen.[3]

Education

He attended Hartzell High School and Oriel Boys High School where he said he did some DJing. He went to SoulCandi Music Institute in South Africa to perfect his club djing skills.[4]

Career

DJ Eskay started presenting on radio through an invitation to be a broadcaster on an online radio station based in the UK by Dj Lodza for Visions Radio owned by renowned broadcaster, Eric Knight. In an interview he said he learnt most of his skills from Knight for about two years till ZiFM Stereo held auditions.[4] He joined ZiFM Stereo in 2012 after passing the station auditions and was slotted on a midnight to 3am show for about two months before he was moved to prime time where he had two slots. [3]

Eskay made his television debut on the Tonight With Zororo Show on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.[4]

Leaving ZiFM

He left ZiFM in October 2016 to join his wife in the United States.[3]

Trivia

He is a music producer

References



