|description= DJ Fantan , real name Arnold Kamudyariwa is a Zimdancehall music producer, DJ, and manager at Chill Spot Records. In January 2020 he was jailed for an effective 6 months for violating COVID-19 regulations.

In January 2020, Fantan , along with fellow Chillspot producer [[ Levelz ]] was sentenced to an effective 6 months in prison for violating COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Fantan and his colleagues hosted a Zimdancehall New Year's event in Mbare where several artists performed. The event was attended by hundreds of fans. They pleaded guilty to the charge .

''' Fantan ''' is a music producer , DJ, and manager at [[ Chill Spot Records ]] ; which is arguably the biggest [[ Zimdancehall ]] production house in [[Zimbabwe]] .

'''Fantan''' is a Zimdancall music producer, DJ, and manager at [[Chill Spot Records]]; which is arguably the biggest [[Zimdancehall]] production house in [[Zimbabwe]].

| caption = Fantan and Levels walking out of the magistrate's court in January 2020

Fantan is a Zimdancall music producer, DJ, and manager at Chill Spot Records; which is arguably the biggest Zimdancehall production house in Zimbabwe.

In January 2020, Fantan, along with fellow Chillspot producer Levelz was sentenced to an effective 6 months in prison for violating COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Fantan and his colleagues hosted a Zimdancehall New Year's event in Mbare where several artists performed. The event was attended by hundreds of fans. They pleaded guilty to the charge.

Background

Fantan was born Arnold Kamudyariwa on 17 March 1987.[1] He has 4 brothers of which one is late and a sister who is based in South Africa.

Education

Fantan attended Gwinyai Primary School. He also attended George Stark High School in Mbare, Harare. He also attended Harare High School.[1]

Music career

Fantan founded Chill Spot Records with his fellows Levelz (real name Rodger Tafadzwa Kadzimwe) and Dj Rhibhe in the Mbare township of Harare in 2011.[1] Fantan also works as manager for Levelz who is a fellow producer and co-founder of Chill Spot Records.[2] Fantan has worked with some of the best musicians in the Zimdancehall genre. These include Tocky Vibes, Soul Jah Luv, Bounty Lisa, Seh Calaz and Killer T. He has also nurtured young and upcoming musicians who have made an impact in the music industry. These include the likes of Rebel is now a household name in the Zimdancehall genre.

Arrest

DJ Fantan was arrested on 3 January 2021 after he handed himself over to the police. For more details regarding his arrest click here

Mixtapes Produced By Fantan

Zimdancehall Mixtape 2014

Zim Lovers Mixtape 2014

Dj Fantan Zimdancehall Mixtape- 2014

Zimdancehall Mixtape 2013

Madlevel Riddim 2013

Some Music Productions

My Boo 2015 (Chill Spot Records) 2015

Boss Ndiani (Chill Spot Records) 2015 [3]

Handinzwe- Shinsoman

Chibaba neChimwana- Soul Jah Luv Feat. Missile

Produced the Madlevel Medley video 2014

Videos

Sissy & DJ Fantan - Tovawachisa [Werras Riddim] Zimdancehall May 2015

Pure niceness riddim lovers mix Dj fantan

Career as a Manager

Fantan worked as manager for a young Zimdancehall chanter Ras Pompy. Under his guidance, Ras Pompy was nominated for the 2014 best Zimdancehall youngster. He was also awarded a full scholarship to further his education at Borrowdale Brooke Academy in Harare.

Picture Gallery



