Details

DJ Fantan

On January 3, 2021, Arnold Kamudyariwa who is popularly known as DJ Fantan, was reportedly detained at Matapi Police Station in Mbare together with Simbarashe Chanachimwe popularly known as Boss Dhama, after they allegedly organised a New Year's Eve Concert in Mbare. [1]

Fantan is reported to have handed himself over to the police after being allegedly on the run.[2]