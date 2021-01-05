On 5 January 2021, Fantan pleaded guilty and admitted to “partaking and contravening a public gathering during a national lockdown period” when he appeared before Harare provincial magistrate [[Vongai Guwuriro]] together with his co-accused Dhama and [[Levels]]. He was remanded in custody pending bail ruling on 6 January 2021.<ref name="Herald">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/just-in-dj-fantan-levels-dhama-appear-in-court/ JUST IN: DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama appear in court], ''The Herald'', Published: January 5, 2021, Retrieved: January 5, 2021</ref>

Fantan is reported to have handed himself over to the police after being allegedly on the run.<ref name="NZ">[https://www.newzimbabwe.com/mbare-new-years-eve-bash-52-arrested-dj-fantan-on-the-run/ Mbare New Year’s Eve Bash – 52 Arrested, DJ Fantan On The Run], ''NewZimbabwe'', Published: January 2, 2021, Retrieved: January 4, 2021</ref>

Details

DJ Fantan

On January 3, 2021, Arnold Kamudyariwa who is popularly known as DJ Fantan, was reportedly detained at Matapi Police Station in Mbare together with Simbarashe Chanachimwe popularly known as Boss Dhama, after they allegedly organised a New Year's Eve Concert in Mbare. [1]

Trial

