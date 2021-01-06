The six months were set aside for three years on condition that they will not commit a similar offence during that period.<ref name="Chronicle">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/dj-fantan-levels-dhama-jailed-six-months/ DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama jailed six months], ''The Chronicle'', Published: January 6, 2020, Retrieved: January 6, 2020</ref>

Details

DJ Fantan

On January 3, 2021, Arnold Kamudyariwa who is popularly known as DJ Fantan, was reportedly detained at Matapi Police Station in Mbare together with Simbarashe Chanachimwe popularly known as Boss Dhama, after they allegedly organised a New Year's Eve Concert in Mbare. [1]

Fantan is reported to have handed himself over to the police after being allegedly on the run.[2]

Trial

On 5 January 2021, Fantan pleaded guilty and admitted to “partaking and contravening a public gathering during a national lockdown period” when he appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Vongai Guwuriro together with his co-accused Dhama and Levels. He was remanded in custody pending bail ruling on 6 January 2021.[3]

Jail Sentence

Fantan and his co-accused were found guilty and jailed for six effective months for violating the Covid-19 regulations.

Harare provincial magistrate Vongai Guwuriro had initially jailed the trio for 12 months before setting aside six months of the sentence.

The six months were set aside for three years on condition that they will not commit a similar offence during that period.[4]