Latest revision as of 07:37, 28 February 2022
|DJ Flevah
DJ Flevah
|Background information
|Birth name
|Tendai Tembo
|Born
|February 28, 1984
|Occupation(s)
|Radio and Club DJ
|Years active
|2002-present
|Labels
|Judgement Yard
|Website
|facebook
DJ Flevah real name Tendai Tembo, is a one of the most popular club DJs in Zimbabwe. He is based in Harare.
Background
Flevah was a big fan of all types of music genres especially local, Hip Hop, R&B, Reggae, Dancehall, House music and Afro Hip Hop. His Passion for music landed him behind turntables. Dj Flevah is a registered Dj to the Censorship Board of Zimbabwe under the Censorship and Entertainment Control Act, Chapter 10:04. He is part of the Judgement Yard DJs.
Career
Flevah plays at clubs but also plays at weddings, corporate events and other events.
He has played back to back with international Djs such as Dj Waxxy, Dj Cindo, Dj Clock, Oskido and Dj Fresh. He has also bee the DJ at several after party shows for international acts like the Joe Thomas show in Harare, the Beenie Man Show, Zarfest, Elephant man, Sizzla, Capleton in Zimbabwe. He has played for top local artists that includes Winky D, Stunner and the South African Based Buffalo Soldier.
References