DJ Fresh real name Thato Sikwane is a DJ, producer and entrepreneur from South Africa.

Controversies

2021 Rape Allegations

A woman, who goes by the name of @Nampree on Twitter, accused DJ Fresh and Euphonik of allegedly drugging and then raping her and three other women.

She said:

DJ Fresh and Euphonik will you ever acknowledge drunking me & further raping me? I was completed drugged, I don’t whether you BOTH raped me or 1 of you did & you later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula…

Ntsiki Mazwai Rape Allegations

In 2020, Ntsiki Mazwai outed DJ Fresh for alleged rape. However, she had to delete the tweets after a court said Ntsiki did not have enough evidence to back her claim and was ordered to remove her posts which accused DJ Fresh of being a rapist.[1]