Pindula

Difference between revisions of "DJ Fresh (South Africa)"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''DJ Fresh''' real name '''Thato Sikwane''' is a DJ, producer and entrepreneur from South Africa. ==Controversies== ===2021 Rape Allegations=== A woman, who goes by the na...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 08:46, 13 January 2021

DJ Fresh real name Thato Sikwane is a DJ, producer and entrepreneur from South Africa.

Controversies

2021 Rape Allegations

A woman, who goes by the name of @Nampree on Twitter, accused DJ Fresh and Euphonik of allegedly drugging and then raping her and three other women.

She said:

DJ Fresh and Euphonik will you ever acknowledge drunking me & further raping me? I was completed drugged, I don’t whether you BOTH raped me or 1 of you did & you later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula…

[1]

Ntsiki Mazwai Rape Allegations

In 2020, Ntsiki Mazwai outed DJ Fresh for alleged rape. However, she had to delete the tweets after a court said Ntsiki did not have enough evidence to back her claim and was ordered to remove her posts which accused DJ Fresh of being a rapist.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Twitter shaming: DJ Fresh, Euphonik accused of ‘raping four women’, The South African, Published: January 12, 2021, Retrieved: January 13, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=DJ_Fresh_(South_Africa)&oldid=97112"