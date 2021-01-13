Pindula

'''DJ Fresh''' real name '''Thato Sikwane''' is a DJ, producer and entrepreneur from South Africa.
 
==Background==
===Wife===
He is married to Thabiso Sikwane.<ref name="Y">[https://www.youthvillage.co.za/2018/09/dj-fresh-shares-the-secret-of-his-16-years-of-marriage/ DJ Fresh Shares The Secret Of His 16 Years Of Marriage], ''Youth Village'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 13, 2021</ref>
===Children===
He has a daughter from a previous relationship, two sons, and a daughter. He is also a grandfather.<ref name="Y"/>
==Career==
  
 
==Controversies==
 
DJ Fresh real name Thato Sikwane is a DJ, producer and entrepreneur from South Africa.

Background

Wife

He is married to Thabiso Sikwane.[1]

Children

He has a daughter from a previous relationship, two sons, and a daughter. He is also a grandfather.[1]

Career

Controversies

2021 Rape Allegations

A woman, who goes by the name of @Nampree on Twitter, accused DJ Fresh and Euphonik of allegedly drugging and then raping her and three other women.

She said:

DJ Fresh and Euphonik will you ever acknowledge drunking me & further raping me? I was completed drugged, I don’t whether you BOTH raped me or 1 of you did & you later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula…

[2]

Ntsiki Mazwai Rape Allegations

In 2020, Ntsiki Mazwai outed DJ Fresh for alleged rape. However, she had to delete the tweets after a court said Ntsiki did not have enough evidence to back her claim and was ordered to remove her posts which accused DJ Fresh of being a rapist.[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 DJ Fresh Shares The Secret Of His 16 Years Of Marriage, Youth Village, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 13, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Twitter shaming: DJ Fresh, Euphonik accused of ‘raping four women’, The South African, Published: January 12, 2021, Retrieved: January 13, 2021
