DJ Fresh real name Thato Sikwane is a DJ, producer and entrepreneur from South Africa.

Background

Wife

He is married to Thabiso Sikwane.[1]

Children

He has a daughter from a previous relationship, two sons, and a daughter. He is also a grandfather.[1]

Career

Controversies

2021 Rape Allegations

A woman, who goes by the name of @Nampree on Twitter, accused DJ Fresh and Euphonik of allegedly drugging and then raping her and three other women.

She said:

DJ Fresh and Euphonik will you ever acknowledge drunking me & further raping me? I was completed drugged, I don’t whether you BOTH raped me or 1 of you did & you later laughed about it the next morning saying we (me & 3 girls) were so drunk we kept blacking out but nasidlwengula…

[2]

Ntsiki Mazwai Rape Allegations

In 2020, Ntsiki Mazwai outed DJ Fresh for alleged rape. However, she had to delete the tweets after a court said Ntsiki did not have enough evidence to back her claim and was ordered to remove her posts which accused DJ Fresh of being a rapist.[2]