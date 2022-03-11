Pindula

DJ Fyadale
 
DJ Fyadale real name Fidelis Isaac is a Zimbabwean music promoter, dancehall producer and DJ.
 
DJ Fyadale.jpg
 
DJ Fyadale
DJ Fyadale Biography
BornFidelis Isaac
Known forBeing a producer
Websitewww.facebook.com/djfydalethedon

DJ Fyadale real name Fidelis Isaac is a Zimbabwean music promoter, dancehall producer and DJ.

Background

Age

DJ Fyadale was born in 1987.[1]

Career

He won the 10th edition of the Zim-UK Cup Clash 2015. DJ Fyadale won in the Dancehall section where he represented Black Identity Sounds. He received £500.[2] In 2022, he ventured into show promotion, saying music production was not bringing food on the table. He said he would still be doing production but on a part-time basis.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Nyasha Kada, DJ Fydale aims higher, H-Metro, Published: January 31, 2022, Retrieved: March 11, 2022
  2. DJs Dydale, Principal win UK-Zim clash, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: March 29, 2015, Retrieved: March 11, 2022
