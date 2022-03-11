Difference between revisions of "DJ Fyadale"
|keywords= DJ Fyadale, DJ Fyadale real name, DJ Fyadale age, DJ Fyadale biography
|image= DJ Fyadale.jpg
|image_alt= DJ Fyadale biography
DJ Fyadale real name Fidelis Isaac is a Zimbabwean music promoter, dancehall producer and DJ.
Background
Age
DJ Fyadale was born in 1987.[1]
Career
He won the 10th edition of the Zim-UK Cup Clash 2015. DJ Fyadale won in the Dancehall section where he represented Black Identity Sounds. He received £500.[2] In 2022, he ventured into show promotion, saying music production was not bringing food on the table. He said he would still be doing production but on a part-time basis.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Nyasha Kada, DJ Fydale aims higher, H-Metro, Published: January 31, 2022, Retrieved: March 11, 2022
- ↑ DJs Dydale, Principal win UK-Zim clash, NewZimbabwe.com, Published: March 29, 2015, Retrieved: March 11, 2022