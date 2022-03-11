DJ Fyadale real name Fidelis Isaac is a Zimbabwean music promoter, dancehall producer and DJ.

Background

Age

DJ Fyadale was born in 1987.[1]

Career

He won the 10th edition of the Zim-UK Cup Clash 2015. DJ Fyadale won in the Dancehall section where he represented Black Identity Sounds. He received £500.[2] In 2022, he ventured into show promotion, saying music production was not bringing food on the table. He said he would still be doing production but on a part-time basis.[1]