[[File:DJ-Jawz-Mega-Mix-MP3-Download-1200x1227.jpg|thumb|DJ Jawz]] '''DJ Jawz''' real name '''Itumeleng Sebola''' is a South African DJ and record producer. He is also a radio personality who works for [[Metro FM]] where he presents a number of shows.

'''DJ Jawz''' real name '''Itumeleng Sebola''' is a South African DJ and record producer. He is also a radio personality who works for [[Metro FM]] where he presents a number of shows.

DJ Jawz

DJ Jawz real name Itumeleng Sebola is a South African DJ and record producer. He is also a radio personality who works for Metro FM where he presents a number of shows.

Career

DJ Jawz started writing music in high school and producing in 2004.

He did a single titled Good Life with the late Flabba, which dropped in 2015. Followed by Come Roll With Us featuring Cassper Nyovest and AB Crazy in 2016.

DJ Jawz produces and co-hosts Absolute Hop Hop on Metro FM with DJ Speedsta and Loot Love every Saturday from 6pm to 10pm. In 2020 he produced a track titled Sukuma with Aubrey Qwana, TouchLine, Balinde and Jerah. In the same year, he ran a feature on Metro, called Below the Surface where he invited up-and-coming rappers to submit their music to be played on air. Listeners’ votes decided whether the track stays on-air, or not.

He also runs The Get Down with DJ Zan D, which is a DJ event and they feature young artists and legendary artists.[1]

Videos

DJ Jawz - Ringo ft Bob Mabena, Zuma, Reece Madlisa & Busta 929 (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

DJ Jawz & Luna Florentino - Jita (feat. Costa Titch) [Official Music Video]

The Friday Show (Episode 4)