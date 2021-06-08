DJ Loshto also known as Loshto paPoshto real name Loston Storo is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works for Capitalk FM.

Background

DJ Loshto is originally from Malawi.[1]

Career

DJ Loshto hosts the Capital Drive Show which airs on Capitalk 100.4 FM every Monday to Thursday from 2 pm to 6 pm.

He also hosts another show called Mutakura every Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. DJ Loshto also has a segment on the Capital Drive Show called ghetto.com.[1]