DJ Loshto also known as Loshto paPoshto real name Loston Storo is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works for Capitalk FM.
Background
DJ Loshto is originally from Malawi.[1]
Career
DJ Loshto hosts the Capital Drive Show which airs on Capitalk 100.4 FM every Monday to Thursday from 2 pm to 6 pm.
He also hosts another show called Mutakura every Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. DJ Loshto also has a segment on the Capital Drive Show called ghetto.com.[1]
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Loshto: A new star is born, The Sunday Mail, Published: February 21, 2021, Retrieved: June 8, 2021