

DJ Mbale real name Gabriel Mbale is a Zimbabwean radio personality, music producer and musician.

Background

Real Name

Gabriel Mbale

Age

DJ Mbale was born on 13 January 1987.[1]

Education

DJ Mbale went to Mukai High School and Nyamauru High School for his Ordinary level and Advanced Level education.[2]

Career

Music

He produced music for Sanii Makhalima, Leonard Mapfumo among others. DJ Mbale has produced a number of riddims which include the Tam Tam Riddim which featured musicians such as Rute Mbangwa, Cindy Muvanyi, Ngoni Kambarami and Sniper Storm.

He was nurtured by Sanii Makhalima as part of Umsindo Records. Leonard Mapfumo's Heshi Mufeshi Records also nurtured DJ Mbale.[3]

As a presenter on Star FM, DJ Mbale hosts Lovers Connection and Zimdancehall overdrive among others. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is also the producer of the Breakfast Club and The Breeze.[2]

Mangungundengu Tv

DJ Mbale has his own podcast titled Mangungundengu Tv.