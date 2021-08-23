DJ Mbale has his own podcast titled ''Mangungundengu Tv''.

''' DJ Mbale ''' has his own podcast titled ''Mangungundengu Tv''.

As a presenter on Star FM, DJ Mbale hosts ''Lovers Connection'' and ''Zimdancehall overdrive'' among others. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is also the producer of the ''Breakfast Club'' and ''The Breeze''.<ref name="L"/>

He was nurtured by Sanii Makhalima as part of Umsindo Records. Leonard Mapfumo's Heshi Mufeshi Records also nurtured DJ Mbale.<ref name="Hera">[https://www.herald.co.zw/producers-deserve-credit-too/ Producers deserve credit too!], ''The Herald'', Published: November 30, 2011, Retrieved: July 31, 2021</ref>

He produced music for [[Sanii Makhalima]], [[Leonard Mapfumo]] among others. ''' DJ Mbale ''' has produced a number of riddims which include the ''Tam Tam Riddim'' which featured musicians such as [[Rute Mbangwa]], [[Cindy Munyavi]], [[Ngoni Kambarami]] and [[Sniper Storm]].

'''DJ Mbale''' went to [[Mukai High School]] and [[Nyamauru High School]] for his Ordinary level and Advanced Level education.<ref name="L">[https://www.linkedin.com/in/dj-mbale-mbale-981a25113/?trk=public_profile_browsemap_profile-result-card_result-card_full-click&originalSubdomain=zw Dj Mbale Mbale], ''LinkedIn'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 31, 2021</ref>

''' DJ Mbale ''' was born on ''' 13 January 1987 ''' .<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/happy-birthday-dj-mbale/ Happy Birthday Dj Mbale], ''THe Herald'', Published: January 13, 2018, Retrieved: July 31, 2021 </ref>



