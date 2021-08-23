Difference between revisions of "DJ Mbale"
Real Name
Gabriel Mbale
'''Gabriel Mbale'''
Age
DJ Mbale was born on 13 January 1987.
Education
Career / Music
He produced music for Sanii Makhalima, Leonard Mapfumo among others. DJ Mbale has produced a number of riddims which include the Tam Tam Riddim which featured musicians such as Rute Mbangwa, Cindy Munyavi, Ngoni Kambarami and Sniper Storm.
He was nurtured by Sanii Makhalima as part of Umsindo Records. Leonard Mapfumo's Heshi Mufeshi Records also nurtured DJ Mbale.
He was nurtured by Sanii Makhalima as part of Umsindo Records. Leonard Mapfumo's Heshi Mufeshi Records also nurtured DJ Mbale.<ref name="Hera">[https://www.herald.co.zw/producers-deserve-credit-too/ Producers deserve credit too!], ''The Herald'', Published: November 30, 2011, Retrieved: July 31, 2021</ref>
He was nurtured by Sanii Makhalima as part of Umsindo Records. Leonard Mapfumo's Heshi Mufeshi Records also nurtured DJ Mbale.<ref name="Hera">[https://www.herald.co.zw/producers-deserve-credit-too/ Producers deserve credit too!], ''The Herald'', Published: November 30, 2011, Retrieved: July 31, 2021</ref>
Star FM
As a presenter on Star FM, DJ Mbale hosts Lovers Connection and Zimdancehall overdrive among others. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is also the producer of the Breakfast Club and The Breeze.
As a presenter on Star FM, DJ Mbale hosts ''Lovers Connection'' and ''Zimdancehall overdrive'' among others. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is also the producer of the ''Breakfast Club'' and ''The Breeze''.<ref name="L"/>
Mangungundengu Tv
DJ Mbale has his own podcast titled Mangungundengu Tv.
DJ Mbale has his own podcast titled ''Mangungundengu Tv''.
References
DJ Mbale real name Gabriel Mbale is a Zimbabwean radio personality, music producer and musician.
Background
Real Name
Gabriel Mbale
Age
DJ Mbale was born on 13 January 1987.[1]
Education
DJ Mbale went to Mukai High School and Nyamauru High School for his Ordinary level and Advanced Level education.[2]
Career / Music
He produced music for Sanii Makhalima, Leonard Mapfumo among others. DJ Mbale has produced a number of riddims which include the Tam Tam Riddim which featured musicians such as Rute Mbangwa, Cindy Munyavi, Ngoni Kambarami and Sniper Storm.
He was nurtured by Sanii Makhalima as part of Umsindo Records. Leonard Mapfumo's Heshi Mufeshi Records also nurtured DJ Mbale.[3]
Star FM
As a presenter on Star FM, DJ Mbale hosts Lovers Connection and Zimdancehall overdrive among others. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is also the producer of the Breakfast Club and The Breeze.[2]
Mangungundengu Tv
DJ Mbale has his own podcast titled Mangungundengu Tv.
References
- ↑ Happy Birthday Dj Mbale, THe Herald, Published: January 13, 2018, Retrieved: July 31, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Dj Mbale Mbale, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 31, 2021
- ↑ Producers deserve credit too!, The Herald, Published: November 30, 2011, Retrieved: July 31, 2021