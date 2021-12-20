Difference between revisions of "DJ Mzoe"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''DJ Mzoe''' born '''Sibanengi Mzotshe Ndebele''' is an award-winning Zimbabwean disc jockey and music producer. ==Background== ===Real Name=== '''Sibanengi Mzotshe Nd...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 13:41, 20 December 2021
DJ Mzoe born Sibanengi Mzotshe Ndebele is an award-winning Zimbabwean disc jockey and music producer.
Background
Real Name
Sibanengi Mzotshe Ndebele
Career
DJ Mzoe is also a graphic designer by profession.[1]
As A Music Producer
He recorded a song featuring Senko and another one with Zhezhingtons from Gwanda.[1]
Awards
In 2021, DJ Mzoe won the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Outstanding Club DJ Award.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Sharon Sibindi, DJ Mzoe killing it on the decks, The Standard, Published: August 8, 2017, Retrieved: December 20, 2021
- ↑ Best DJ, Mzoe hosts RoilBAA celebratory gig, The Chronicle, Published: November 17, 2021, Retrieved: December 20, 2021