DJ Mzoe born Sibanengi Mzotshe Ndebele is an award-winning Zimbabwean disc jockey and music producer.

Background

Real Name

Sibanengi Mzotshe Ndebele

Career

DJ Mzoe is also a graphic designer by profession.[1]

As A Music Producer

He recorded a song featuring Senko and another one with Zhezhingtons from Gwanda.[1]

Awards

In 2021, DJ Mzoe won the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Outstanding Club DJ Award.[2]