Ollah 7 real name Owen Madondo is a Zimbabwean radio personality. Ollah 7 is a presenter on Star FM.

Background

He is a Christian and a member of Johane Masowe YeChishanu. Owen Madondo comes from Rukweza in Nyazura, Rusape. Ollah 7 is the firstborn in a family of 6, 3 boys and 3 girls.

His father is Oliver Madondo and as of March 2016, he is in South Africa while Ollah 7's mother Docus Kamuchenga is in Zimbabwe. As of March 2016, Ollah 7 stays inMainway Meadows in Waterfalls, Harare.

He speaks Shona, English, Sotho and Ndebele.[1]

Age

Owen Madondo was born on 16 August.[2]

Wife

Ollah 7 is married to Chipo Kuyengwa.[3] Ollah 7 married his wife Chipo in 2013.[1]

Children

Ollah 7 and his wife Chipo Kuyengwa have a son named; Tinotenda Keith Madondo.[1]

Education

He did his Grade 1 to 7 at Handina Primary School in Nyazura. Ollah 7 did his Form 1 to 6 at Zengeza High School. During his school days, he was in the drama club.[1]

Career

After school, he became a DJ and was hired to play at various parties. He joined Star FM in 2012 after a successful audition.[1]