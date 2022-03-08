Difference between revisions of "DJ Ollah 7"
|DJ Ollah 7
|Born
|Owen Madondo
|Occupation
|Employer
|Star FM
|Term
|2012-
|Spouse(s)
|Chipo Kuyengwa
|Parent(s)
|
Ollah 7 real name Owen Madondo is a Zimbabwean radio personality. Ollah 7 is a presenter on Star FM.
Background
He is a Christian and a member of Johane Masowe YeChishanu. Owen Madondo comes from Rukweza in Nyazura, Rusape. Ollah 7 is the firstborn in a family of 6, 3 boys and 3 girls.
His father is Oliver Madondo and as of March 2016, he is in South Africa while Ollah 7's mother Docus Kamuchenga is in Zimbabwe. As of March 2016, Ollah 7 stays inMainway Meadows in Waterfalls, Harare.
He speaks Shona, English, Sotho and Ndebele.[1]
Age
Owen Madondo was born on 16 August.[2]
Wife
Ollah 7 is married to Chipo Kuyengwa.[3] Ollah 7 married his wife Chipo in 2013.[1]
Children
Ollah 7 and his wife Chipo Kuyengwa have a son named; Tinotenda Keith Madondo.[1]
Education
He did his Grade 1 to 7 at Handina Primary School in Nyazura. Ollah 7 did his Form 1 to 6 at Zengeza High School. During his school days, he was in the drama club.[1]
Career
After school, he became a DJ and was hired to play at various parties. He joined Star FM in 2012 after a successful audition.[1]
