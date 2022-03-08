|description= Ollah 7 real name Owen Madondo is a Zimbabwean radio personality. Ollah 7 is a presenter on Star FM.

His father is Oliver Madondo and as of March 2016, he is in South Africa while Ollah 7's mother Docus Kamuchenga is in Zimbabwe. As of March 2016, Ollah 7 stays in Mainway Meadows in Waterfalls, [[Harare]].

He is a Christian and a member of Johane Masowe YeChishanu. Owen Madondo comes from Rukweza in Nyazura, [[Rusape]]. Ollah 7 is the firstborn in a family of 6, 3 boys and 3 girls.

Ollah 7 real name Owen Madondo is a Zimbabwean radio personality. Ollah 7 is a presenter on Star FM.

Background

He speaks Shona, English, Sotho and Ndebele.[1]

Age

Owen Madondo was born on 16 August.[2]

Wife

Ollah 7 is married to Chipo Kuyengwa.[3] Ollah 7 married his wife Chipo in 2013.[1]

Children

Ollah 7 and his wife Chipo Kuyengwa have a son named; Tinotenda Keith Madondo.[1]

Education

He did his Grade 1 to 7 at Handina Primary School in Nyazura. Ollah 7 did his Form 1 to 6 at Zengeza High School. During his school days, he was in the drama club.[1]

Career

After school, he became a DJ and was hired to play at various parties. He joined Star FM in 2012 after a successful audition.[1]