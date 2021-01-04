Difference between revisions of "DJ Rhibe"
DJ Rhibe is a Zimbabwean music producer and DJ at Chill Spot Records; which is arguably the biggest Zimdancehall production house in Zimbabwe.
Real Name
DJ Rhibe's real name is Tafadzwa Mandaza.[1]
Controversies
Assault On Horror
In October 2019, DJ Rhibe allegedly assaulted Yalanation Studios singer Horror. Rhibe assaulted the chanter because he had dissed Chill Spot family in the song Havandimise.
Horror reported the case at Matapi Police station under RB 19822/19.[2]
