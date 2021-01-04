[[File:DJ-Rhibe-.jpg|thumb|right|DJ Rhibe]] '''DJ Rhibe''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] music producer and DJ at [[Chill Spot Records]]; which is arguably the biggest [[Zimdancehall]] production house in Zimbabwe.

DJ Rhibe

Real Name

DJ Rhibe's real name is Tafadzwa Mandaza.[1]

Controversies

Assault On Horror

In October 2019, DJ Rhibe allegedly assaulted Yalanation Studios singer Horror. Rhibe assaulted the chanter because he had dissed Chill Spot family in the song Havandimise.

Horror reported the case at Matapi Police station under RB 19822/19.[2]