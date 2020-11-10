Difference between revisions of "DJ Rimo Jackson"
Tinotenda Marimo popularly known as "Dj Rimo" is a Zimbabwean entertainer, who was a close friend to the late Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi.
Mourning Ginimbi
Dj Rimo who was Ginimbi’s close friend, described the accident as a shock. “It seems mukomana (Ginimbi) was speeding. I am trying to think of how the car exploded and hit the tree. Usually that is his time of going home after partying, the wee hours of Sunday. I am saddened and at a loss for words,” he said.[1]
